'Strong and egregious' allegations: Bail of Peggy Johnson's alleged killer set at $500k

RACINE — The cash bond of the Florida woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder, Racine County’s former Jane Doe, has been set at $500,000.
Linda LaRoche, 64, was charged Nov. 7 with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse after allegedly killing 23-year-old Johnson-Schroeder more than 20 years ago and dumping her body in a rural Raymond cornfield after driving up from their home in Illinois.
During LaRoche's initial appearance, Racine Deputy District Attorney Dirk Jensen asked for the court to consider a cash bond of $500,000 or more for LaRoche, "based on the nature of the charges, the age of the case and the fact that Ms. LaRoche was brought back from Florida," Jensen said.
LaRoche's attorney, Alexander Kostal, asked for LaRoche's cash bond not to exceed $100,000. LaRoche is currently retired and does not have a consistent income, Kostal said. He also mentioned that LaRoche has only been convicted of operating while intoxicated and has no violent history.
LaRoche was charged in Florida with driving under the influence and causing damage while driving under the influence after an October incident in which she reportedly crashed a Mercedes C300 while driving drunk. Her blood-alcohol concentration that night was 0.33, according to police, more than four times the legal limit.
LaRoche pleaded no contest to a DUI and damage to property charges and was sentenced to 44 days behind bars on Dec. 20, according to Southwest Florida’s WINK News.
"Anything near what the state is requesting would be too much cash for her to post and she would probably remain in custody for the tendency of this case," Kostal said.
Racine County Court Commissioner John Bjelajac was unmoved by Kostal's argument before setting LaRoche's cash bond at $500,000. "The allegations are both strong and egregious," Bjelajac said.
LaRoche's next court appearance is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Break in cold case
Johnson-Schroeder’s identity was unknown for many years until the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off on Sept. 23. The tip said a Florida woman — later identified as LaRoche — was talking about how she had killed someone in Illinois decades prior, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
The next few weeks were spent finding LaRoche, speaking with her and Johnson-Schroeder’s family members and confirming that the Jane Doe’s DNA matched that of Johnson-Schroeder’s family.
LaRoche told Racine County investigators that at the time of Johnson-Schroeder’s death in July 1999, she had been working at a jail as a registered nurse, but that the jail did not have a facility for storing drugs. So, she started storing medications in the crawl space of her home in McHenry, Illinois.
LaRoche told investigators that Johnson-Schroeder had gone into the crawl space before dumping pills down a drain and then fainting. After Johnson-Schroeder fell unconscious, LaRoche allegedly told investigators “she thought about calling an ambulance but didn’t.”
At least one of LaRoche’s children remembered LaRoche forcing Johnson-Schroeder to sleep in the crawl space, the complaint said.
LaRoche accused Johnson-Schroeder of repeatedly stealing medications. But, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, Johnson-Schroeder’s autopsy revealed there were no drugs in her system.
Reporter Adam Rogan contributed to this article.