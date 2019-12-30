'Strong and egregious' allegations: Bail of Peggy Johnson's alleged killer set at $500k

RACINE — The cash bond of the Florida woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder, Racine County’s former Jane Doe, has been set at $500,000.

Linda LaRoche, 64, was charged Nov. 7 with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse after allegedly killing 23-year-old Johnson-Schroeder more than 20 years ago and dumping her body in a rural Raymond cornfield after driving up from their home in Illinois.

During LaRoche's initial appearance, Racine Deputy District Attorney Dirk Jensen asked for the court to consider a cash bond of $500,000 or more for LaRoche, "based on the nature of the charges, the age of the case and the fact that Ms. LaRoche was brought back from Florida," Jensen said.

LaRoche's attorney, Alexander Kostal, asked for LaRoche's cash bond not to exceed $100,000. LaRoche is currently retired and does not have a consistent income, Kostal said. He also mentioned that LaRoche has only been convicted of operating while intoxicated and has no violent history.