RACINE — The Racine Police Department is reminding area residents to talk to their children about “stranger danger” after a person reportedly used candy in an attempt to lure a child to her vehicle.

The alleged incident took place Wednesday morning in the area of Dekoven Avenue and Memorial Drive. The suspect was described as a Hispanic woman in a white pickup truck. The child ran away after the vehicle approached and the driver offered candy. The vehicle then left the area.

The Police Department is investigating the incident, according to a press release.

In the release, police reminded the public to talk to their children about stranger danger and suggested children follow these safety measures:

  • Stay away from strangers. Do no talk to or take anything from them.
  • Don’t go anywhere with someone you don’t know. Never accept a ride from a stranger.
  • If a stranger approaches you, seek help immediately from a trusted adult.
  • Report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult.
  • Be alert of your surroundings and let others know where you will be and what time you will be back.

Police investigators are looking for information regarding this incident.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

