RACINE — The Racine Police Department is reminding area residents to talk to their children about “stranger danger” after a person reportedly used candy in an attempt to lure a child to her vehicle.
The alleged incident took place Wednesday morning in the area of Dekoven Avenue and Memorial Drive. The suspect was described as a Hispanic woman in a white pickup truck. The child ran away after the vehicle approached and the driver offered candy. The vehicle then left the area.
The Police Department is investigating the incident, according to a press release.
In the release, police reminded the public to talk to their children about stranger danger and suggested children follow these safety measures:
- Stay away from strangers. Do no talk to or take anything from them.
- Don’t go anywhere with someone you don’t know. Never accept a ride from a stranger.
- If a stranger approaches you, seek help immediately from a trusted adult.
- Report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult.
- Be alert of your surroundings and let others know where you will be and what time you will be back.
Police investigators are looking for information regarding this incident.
Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Denise Anderson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Denise Anderson, 1600 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Vernon Brinson
Vernon Brinson, Milwaukee, threat to a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, disorderly conduct.
Carlos Frias
Carlos Frias, Chicago, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with drug paraphernalia.
Danni Geyer
Danni Geyer, West Allis, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Cameona Kelly-Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cameona Kelly-Jackson, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Allen Nero
Allen Nero, East Troy, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, possession of a controlled substance, operate a motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David Thompson
David Thompson, Milwaukee, battery by prisoners.
Lisa Witt
Lisa Witt, 8600 block of Northwestern Avenue, Mount Pleasant, business setting theft (between $10,000 and $100,000), unauthorized use of entity's identifying information or documents
Travis Callow
Travis Callow, 2300 block of Meachem Road, Racine, operating without a license.
Phillip Canady
Phillip Canady, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Eddie Parr
Eddie Parr, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Shawn Peters
Shawn Peters, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, carrying concealed weapon.
