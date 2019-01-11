RACINE — A student at Racine Alternative Education, a program that offers credit recovery to high school juniors and seniors who are credit-deficient, was arrested Thursday after allegedly starting a fight with someone he accused of stealing his phone.
Jamiah A. Winkler, 17, of the 2600 block of Olive Street, was charged on Friday with misdemeanors for battery and disorderly conduct.
Racine Alternative Education is located at 2333 Northwestern Ave., across Northwestern Avenue/Highway 38 from Gilmore Middle School. RAE shares its address with the Racine Employee Health and Wellness Center.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine Police officer, working off-duty at RAE, was informed that Winkler had reported his phone had been stolen.
The officer was reportedly in the process of arresting the alleged thief, who was not identified in the complaint, when the officer was notified that a fight had begun outside. Classes had just ended for the day.
Upon going outside, the officer observed "three large groups of students fighting, yelling and screaming."
The officer learned that Winkler had allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old student, hitting him "at least 10 times before school staff intervened," for the theft of Winkler's phone. The 14-year-old is not the same individual the officer reported arresting for the alleged theft of Winkler's phone.
The complaint lists Winkler's weight as 360 pounds and his height as 6-foot-4. It reportedly took multiple staff members to separate Winkler and the 14-year-old.
According to the officer's report, a teacher also reported being struck by Winkler, but did not wish to pursue charges.
Court records and the criminal complaint show that Winkler has not been convicted of a crime.
The criminal complaint did not say whether Winkler's phone was ever recovered.
