Still zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Racine County Jail but not all inmates tested

RACINE — The Racine County Jail still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said during his State of the County address Tuesday, according to a transcript of the speech provided to The Journal Times.
On April 14, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling confirmed that one jail employee had been infected with the novel coronavirus, but has since recovered.
The jail population is at a 25-year low due to current intake policies, where only violent offenders are being locked up. That’s played a role in reducing the risk of the novel coronavirus getting into the jail.
“I think the sheriff was proactive right away with how he had the intake policies right away with the jail … it’s really a kudos to him,” Delagrave said Tuesday afternoon during a briefing with reporters preceding his State of the County address.
The jail is now equipped with a $41,879 Skytron 1140 Sentry Disinfection Robot, which was paid for via a grant. The machine uses ultraviolet light sanitation which has been shown to be 99.999% effective “in the reduction of coronavirus,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Not every inmate is being tested inside the jail, Delagrave said. Inmates can get tested if they are showing COVID-like symptoms or if contact tracing reveals they came into contact with someone who has been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to Delagrave.
First responders and jail employees are being consistently tested, according to Delagrave, and working shifts at the jail have been adjusted so that employees work 12-hour shifts on six consecutive days, then take 12 days off, limiting contact between different groups of employees.
Still, Delagrave said, vigilance remains necessary to protect inmates and staff at the jail.
All it takes is “one inmate who has to come in (to the jail) who has COVID” in order to start an outbreak, Delagrave said. At Kenosha County Jail facilities, nearly 1 in 5 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 by April 30.
As for the reduced jail population, Delagrave said that could be “an unintended positive” outcome from the coronavirus. Fewer inmates in the jail is safer for inmates and staff, and saves the county money.
A number of lawsuits have been filed nationwide and in Wisconsin, both before and during the coronavirus pandemic, alleging that overcrowded jails and prisons create inhumane living environments.
