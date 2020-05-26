Still zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Racine County Jail but not all inmates tested

Not every inmate is being tested inside the jail, Delagrave said. Inmates can get tested if they are showing COVID-like symptoms or if contact tracing reveals they came into contact with someone who has been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to Delagrave.

First responders and jail employees are being consistently tested, according to Delagrave, and working shifts at the jail have been adjusted so that employees work 12-hour shifts on six consecutive days, then take 12 days off, limiting contact between different groups of employees.

Still, Delagrave said, vigilance remains necessary to protect inmates and staff at the jail.

All it takes is “one inmate who has to come in (to the jail) who has COVID” in order to start an outbreak, Delagrave said. At Kenosha County Jail facilities, nearly 1 in 5 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 by April 30.

As for the reduced jail population, Delagrave said that could be “an unintended positive” outcome from the coronavirus. Fewer inmates in the jail is safer for inmates and staff, and saves the county money.