Still no lawyer for Linda LaRoche, accused of killing Peggy Johnson-Schroeder

RACINE — Linda Sue LaRoche, the woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder in 1999 and hiding her corpse in Raymond, appeared in court again Thursday without legal representation.

According to online court records, LaRoche said Thursday that she has spoken to "numerous attorneys" and plans to hire someone this week to represent her.

This is the second time this month LaRoche has appeared in a Racine County courtroom without representation. "I have one (an attorney) that I’m hiring, but I haven’t had a chance to hire them yet,” LaRoche told Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch during her previous appearance on Jan. 6.

LaRoche, who was living in Florida at the time of her arrest, is not eligible for a public defender. She is currently being held in the Racine County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Another court hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., to see if LaRoche has obtained representation.

