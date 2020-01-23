Still no lawyer for Linda LaRoche, accused of killing Peggy Johnson-Schroeder

RACINE — Linda Sue LaRoche, the woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder in 1999 and hiding her corpse in Raymond, appeared in court again Thursday without legal representation.
According to online court records, LaRoche said Thursday that she has spoken to "numerous attorneys" and plans to hire someone this week to represent her.
This is the second time this month LaRoche has appeared in a Racine County courtroom without representation. "I have one (an attorney) that I’m hiring, but I haven’t had a chance to hire them yet,” LaRoche told Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch during her previous appearance on Jan. 6.
LaRoche, who was living in Florida at the time of her arrest, is not eligible for a public defender. She is currently being held in the Racine County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Another court hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., to see if LaRoche has obtained representation.
OWI charge
Although LaRoche was charged in November, it took more than a month to get her to Wisconsin, because she was facing unrelated charges for a drunken driving incident in Florida.
LaRoche was charged in Florida with driving under the influence and causing damage while driving under the influence after an October incident during which she crashed a Mercedes C300 while allegedly driving drunk. Her blood-alcohol concentration that night was 0.33%.
LaRoche pleaded no contest to the OWI and damage-to-property charges and was sentenced Dec. 20 to 44 days behind bars, according to southwest Florida’s WINK News.
Break in cold case
LaRoche, 64, is accused of killing Johnson-Schroeder who was recently identified with a DNA sample and had been known for the last 20 years simply as “Jane Doe.”
Johnson-Schroeder’s identity was unknown for many years until the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off on Sept. 23. The tip said a Florida woman, later identified as LaRoche, had been talking about how she had killed someone in Illinois decades prior, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
The next few weeks were spent finding LaRoche, speaking with her and Johnson-Schroeder’s family members and confirming that the Jane Doe’s DNA matched that of Johnson-Schroeder’s family.
LaRoche told Racine County investigators that at the time of Johnson-Schroeder’s death she had been working at a jail as a registered nurse, but that the jail did not have a facility for storing drugs. So, she said, she started storing medications in the crawl space of her home in McHenry.
LaRoche accused Johnson-Schroeder of repeatedly stealing medications. But, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, Johnson-Schroeder’s autopsy revealed there were no drugs in her system.
LaRoche told investigators that Johnson-Schroeder had gone into the crawl space before dumping pills down a drain and then fainting. After Johnson-Schroeder fell unconscious, LaRoche allegedly told investigators “she thought about calling an ambulance but didn’t.”
Jane Doe no longer
Her name is Peggy Lynn Johnson. But for the last 20 years she was referred to simply as — Jane Doe.
Johnson’s body was found on July 21, 1999. It had been dumped in a cornfield in Raymond. She was 23.
And the Racine County Sheriff’s Office believes it has found the killer.
The suspect in the case has been identified as Linda Sue LaRoche, a 64-year-old Cape Coral, Florida woman, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced Friday.