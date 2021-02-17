State Patrol reports it responded to 120 crashes in southeastern Wisconsin during recent storms

The Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region responded to 120 crashes during snow events over the past two weeks.
In the eight-county region — which includes Racine and Kenosha counties — there were the following calls:
- 315 motorist assists
- 78 runoffs
- 120 crashes
During just the storm from 4 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department reported responding to:
- 3 crashes with injuries
- 13 property-damage crashes
- 90 motorist assists
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Racine County said that "plow drivers have worked throughout the night to clear county and state highways and I-94. Anyone who must travel should slow down and keep a safe distance from plows as roads remain slick, particularly in Eastern Racine County where we are seeing heavy lake effect snow."