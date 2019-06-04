MOUNT PLEASANT — Two Kenosha men are facing charges after more than 125 pills and over 30 grams of marijuana were reportedly found during a traffic stop Monday night.
At 8:54 p.m. Monday, an on-duty Mount Pleasant Police officer pulled over a vehicle traveling 67 mph in a 35-mph zone near South Drive and Highway 31, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.
The smell of marijuana was reportedly coming from the vehicle, the deputy noticed. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Jacob E. Fox of Kenosha. There were also two other passengers, an unnamed female passenger and 22-year-old Travis T. Tornes, also of Kenosha.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a bag belonging to Tornes that reportedly contained 66 oxycodone pills, 34 alprazolam pills, 3.5 grams of cocaine, 28 ecstasy (MDMA) pills and 6.5 grams of marijuana, in addition to $4,000 in cash.
Tornes was taken into custody, and was charged in Circuit Court on Tuesday with five felonies — possession with intent to deliver narcotic and non narcotic drugs, cocaine, designer drugs and marijuana.
Tornes is also being held on a probation hold for a 2017 Kenosha County case in which he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was still on probation at the time of Monday's arrest.
In the trunk of the vehicle, police found 29 grams of marijuana that police say Fox admitted was his. Fox was also taken into custody and charged on Tuesday with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Police say he was also issued a speeding citation.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Fox remained in custody at the County Jail on a $400 cash bond and Tornes remained in custody on a $20,000 cash bond, online records show.
Tornes is due back in court on June 13 for a preliminary hearing. Fox has a preliminary hearuing scheduled for June 20.
The incident remains under investigation, police say.
