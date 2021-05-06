Stanger pleads not guilty to 84 charges; allegedly sent letter to accuser while behind bars

RACINE — The man accused of drugging a woman, sexually assaulting her and filming what he did, in addition to dozens of other sex-crime allegations, is likely headed to trial.
Shane M. Stanger, 46, faces 84 criminal charges, including 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault with an unconscious person, 66 counts relating to images or videos that rise to the level of a sex crime, six counts of child pornography and two counts of intimidating a witness.
Stanger, while behind bars, also allegedly sent a letter to the woman he's accused of assaulting.
Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch presided over the preliminary hearing on Thursday and determined there was sufficient evidence to bind the case over to the Racine County Circuit Court. Following the preliminary hearing, there was an arraignment, during which Stanger pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The evidence
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tanck-Adams represented the state in Thursday's proceedings.
Investigator Andrew Sparks of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was the only witness to testify at the hearing.
He told the court the investigation began when a woman in Waterford reported she discovered videos on Stanger’s computer that show him engaging in sexual contact with her while she was passed out. The victim reportedly told Sparks she was not aware nor awake during the assault.
As the RCSO investigated the case, they discovered videos of seven victims who were videotaped in a private moment, without their knowledge or consent, while at a business. Five of the victims were under the age of 18 years old.
Sparks also explained the defendant sent letters from the jail to one of the victims that frightened her.
Lastly, there were also pornographic images on Stanger’s electronic devices of victims under the age of 15, according to police.
Public Defender Alexander Kostal represented the defendant. Kostal questioned the allegedly threatening letter, the method used to identify Stanger in videos where his face is not shown, and how investigators determined the victim was sleeping through a sexual assault.
“Did (the victim) allege that anything in that letter … include any direct threats to her physical safety?” Kostal asked.
Sparks replied the victim had “severe emotional distress” because the letter had the name of another inmate, whom she feared was “in collusion with Mr. Stanger and would do her harm.”
When Kostal asked if anyone had threatened the victim with physical violence in letters, Sparks replied in the negative. Sparks explained he could not remember quotes from the letter. Rather, it was a case where the victim said she felt threatened.
Kostal also questioned the evidence on videotape, since his face was not shown.
“His physical appearance was used to identify him,” Sparks said.
That included, Sparks added, his height, his weight and his hair.
Kostal then asked how investigators determined the victim was unconscious in the videos. One interpretation, he would later say, is that the two were engaging in consensual intercourse. But Sparks said the victim can be heard snoring in the video. Secondly, a reasonable person would expect a person who was experiencing what the victim was experiencing to wake up.
In essence, the victim was not responding to what was happening to her, Sparks said.
Although Sparks did not have the letter to refer to, Tanck-Adams did.
She read a portion of the 11-page letter aloud: “There is a guy in jail who killed three people and his bond is only $100,000. Mine is $5 million because I was so in love with you, I recorded everything in case I ever lost you, so I would still have every piece of you in my mind.”
Sparks confirmed that was one of the quotes the victim expressed concern about — in part because the letter references someone who was in jail for murder.
Case
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle is to preside over the case. A status hearing was set for 9 a.m. on June 28.
Stanger remains in the Racine County Jail on $5 million bail.