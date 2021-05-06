Stanger pleads not guilty to 84 charges; allegedly sent letter to accuser while behind bars

Kostal also questioned the evidence on videotape, since his face was not shown.

“His physical appearance was used to identify him,” Sparks said.

That included, Sparks added, his height, his weight and his hair.

Kostal then asked how investigators determined the victim was unconscious in the videos. One interpretation, he would later say, is that the two were engaging in consensual intercourse. But Sparks said the victim can be heard snoring in the video. Secondly, a reasonable person would expect a person who was experiencing what the victim was experiencing to wake up.

In essence, the victim was not responding to what was happening to her, Sparks said.

Although Sparks did not have the letter to refer to, Tanck-Adams did.

She read a portion of the 11-page letter aloud: “There is a guy in jail who killed three people and his bond is only $100,000. Mine is $5 million because I was so in love with you, I recorded everything in case I ever lost you, so I would still have every piece of you in my mind.”

Sparks confirmed that was one of the quotes the victim expressed concern about — in part because the letter references someone who was in jail for murder.