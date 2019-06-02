{{featured_button_text}}
Racine County Sheriff's Office News
Submitted photo

UNION GROVE — A standoff in the Village of Union Grove Sunday ended peacefully and with a man in jail, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to a news release, the Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call from a woman — the release did not say at what time — in the 1400 block of Park Place in Union Grove. The woman reported her boyfriend Justin Gentry, 31, had assaulted her while she was holding her 2-year-old son. The woman and her child managed to get away from the residence when she called 911.

The woman told deputies Gentry had been drinking alcohol and using various narcotics. She also reported Gentry had punched her, choked her, and had tried to prevent her from leaving.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, but Gentry was refusing to leave the residence. After numerous attempts to call Gentry out were unsuccessful, the Racine County Crisis Negotiators Team successfully made contact with him and convinced him to exit the residence and surrender to deputies. Gentry did leave the residence peacefully and was taken into custody without further incident.

This investigation was ongoing as of late Sunday morning. Gentry was being held in the Racine County Jail on potential charges of false imprisonment, strangulation, battery, disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering safety and obstructing.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

