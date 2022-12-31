 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Stabbing reported on N. Wisconsin Street

  • 0

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stabbed another man after being told to clean up a mess he made.

A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Barry Croft Jr., 47, who was the fourth and final federal defendant to learn his fate. Judge Robert J. Jonker described him as "the idea guy" behind the plot and called him "a very convincing communicator" for people who were open to his views. Defense attorney Joshua Blanchard said he would appeal the sentence. Croft and Adam Fox were convicted in August of conspiracy charges in Grand Rapids. Croft also was found guilty of possessing an unregistered explosive. Fox, 39, was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years behind bars. The government also sought a life sentence for him. Both men were accused of hatching a stunning plot to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home just before the 2020 presidential election. The conspirators were furious over tough COVID-19 restrictions that Whitmer and officials in other states had put in place during the early months of the pandemic, as well as perceived threats to gun ownership.
Izayah Hellesen

Hellesen

Izayah J. Hellesen, 21, of the 4800 block of Twin Elms Drive, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to an assault in progress at the 1100 block of N. Wisconsin Street. It was advised Hellesen had stabbed a man in the back and then ran upstairs to hide.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the victim walking out of the house shirtless with another person holding a towel against his back with blood on it. It was advised that the man approached Hellesen and asked him to clean up a mess he and his friend made. He then got into an argument with the man and stabbed the man in the back.

People are also reading…

At the hospital, the man told the officer that he got into an argument with Hellesen and then turned toward the kitchen and was stabbed. There was a stab wound in the back just right of the spine. He needed three stitches.

Hellesen was not found in the residence, but later he called and said he wanted to turn himself in. He said he would wait at the Food Pantry at 721 High St. He was arrested and admitted to using his “military-style knife” to stab the man and then throwing the knife in a sewer.

Hellesen was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is on Feb. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine man allegedly caught trying to sell cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana

Racine man allegedly caught trying to sell cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana

On Dec. 7, Metro Drug Unit agents executed a search warrant at the 1800 block of Villa Street. A suspect was located, and he told agents that controlled substances would be found in his room and his vehicle. A pair of pants in his room had 10 packages containing 5.8 grams of cocaine and fentanyl. Inside his vehicle was 9.5 grams of marijuana. As he was being arrested, the suspect made comments to his mother that he "(expletive) up" and was just trying to make quick money.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope Benedict XVI did something no Pope had done in 600 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News