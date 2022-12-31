Stabbing reported on N. Wisconsin Street

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stabbed another man after being told to clean up a mess he made.

Izayah J. Hellesen, 21, of the 4800 block of Twin Elms Drive, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to an assault in progress at the 1100 block of N. Wisconsin Street. It was advised Hellesen had stabbed a man in the back and then ran upstairs to hide.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the victim walking out of the house shirtless with another person holding a towel against his back with blood on it. It was advised that the man approached Hellesen and asked him to clean up a mess he and his friend made. He then got into an argument with the man and stabbed the man in the back.

At the hospital, the man told the officer that he got into an argument with Hellesen and then turned toward the kitchen and was stabbed. There was a stab wound in the back just right of the spine. He needed three stitches.

Hellesen was not found in the residence, but later he called and said he wanted to turn himself in. He said he would wait at the Food Pantry at 721 High St. He was arrested and admitted to using his “military-style knife” to stab the man and then throwing the knife in a sewer.

Hellesen was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is on Feb. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

