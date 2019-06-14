RACINE — Police responded Friday night at about 9 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the area of Memorial Drive and 13th Street. Racine police confirmed a victim was located and taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital but were unable to confirm the victim’s condition.
As of 9:15 p.m. no suspect was in custody.
Today's mugshots: June 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Deandre D. Berryhill
Deandre D. Berryhill, 2000 block of West Boulevard, Racine, armed robbery. felony bail jumping.
Mary J. Gray
Mary J. Gray, 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jose L. Mora
Jose L. Mora, 800 block of St. Patrick Street, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
John Ollie Dundy
John Ollie Dundy, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cetes R. Golden
Cetes R. Golden, 800 block of Valerie Court, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Lucas J. Martin
Lucas J. Martin, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
