{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Police responded Friday night at about 9 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the area of Memorial Drive and 13th Street. Racine police confirmed a victim was located and taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital but were unable to confirm the victim’s condition.

As of 9:15 p.m. no suspect was in custody.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Managing Editor

Stephanie Jones is the managing editor for The Journal Times. To stay informed about what is going on in Racine County, subscribe at journaltimes.com/subscribenow. It's only about 10 cents per day for a digital subscription.

Load comments