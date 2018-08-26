Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Racine Police Department
RACINE – A male person was taken to the hospital Saturday night after he was reportedly stabbed in the chest, according to the Racine Police Department.

The stabbing occurred at about 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Phillips Avenue. He was in stable condition following the incident. The extent of his injuries was not available Sunday morning.

A suspect was taken into custody in connection to the incident, police said.

No additional information could be provided about the circumstance or the identity of those involved.

