St. Rita School placed on lockdown after suspect allegedly displayed gun nearby

CALEDONIA — Police are looking for someone who allegedly displayed a firearm near St. Rita School while classes were in session Thursday morning.

Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, Caledonia Police Department officers responded to a business on the 4700 block of Douglas Avenue for a report of a subject who displayed a firearm during an altercation with known parties, the CPD said.

It was reported that the suspect fled on foot prior to the arrival of officers. Due to the close proximity to St. Rita’s, 4433 Douglas Ave., Caledonia police made contact with school staff, who locked down the campus while the area was searched and the matter was investigated. St. Rita’s resumed normal operations about an hour later, officials said.

The Caledonia Police Department has identified the suspect; however, he reportedly has not yet been located. No description or name has been released as the investigation continues.

There does not appear to be a danger to the general public, police said.

“We would like to thank our area businesses that assisted us with information on this incident and St. Rita’s School for their quick actions,” CPD said.

