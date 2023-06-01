MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sportsman’s Warehouse employee has been accused of taking two guns from the store.

Mauriece W. Krueger, 18, of Racine was charged with two felony counts of theft of movable property (special facts) and two misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 25 a theft from Sportsman’s Warehouse on 2710 S. Green Bay Road was reported.

A worker reportedly told an officer that on May 14 two firearms were taken from the store, and that he believed it was Krueger who took the guns.

The complaint said Krueger was working in the back of the store where a shipment of guns had been delivered. Surveillance video allegedly showed Krueger taking two handguns out of their boxes and tucking them into the waistband of his pants.

Krueger then reportedly put the guns in a jacket in locker in a staff break room.

The complaint said a Beretta APX 9mm and an H&K .45 caliber gun, estimated to be worth $1,169.98, were taken.

Both guns were reported as stolen to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to the complaint, the store became aware of the alleged theft after an employee submitted an anonymous tip and surveillance video was reviewed.

On May 27, investigators interviewed Krueger at the Sportsman’s Warehouse offices.

Krueger initially allegedly admitted to stealing some candy before reportedly admitting to taking the guns.

The complaint said Krueger told the investigator that he sold the guns to a family member.

Krueger was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

