RACINE COUNTY — A reported speeding motorcyclist whom officials said deliberately did not pull over for police from several jurisdictions, eventually crashed early Friday morning in a construction zone and later was cited with multiple traffic violations and a felony charge.
William G. Reid III, 20, of Beach Park, Ill., was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with attempting to flee or elude an officer, a felony which can carry a sentence of six months to three years upon conviction.
According to a news release from Caledonia Police Department and the criminal complaint from the Racine County District Attorney's Office, at 12:45 a.m. Friday, a Mount Pleasant Police officer observed two motorcycles driving north on Highway 31 at a high rate of speed, and drive through a red light at the intersection with Highway 20.
The Mount Pleasant officer was unable to catch up to the motorcycles from his location but called in a radio report.
Two Caledonia officers in separate squads headed toward the location where the motorcycles had been reported and saw them on Highway 31 near West Johnson Avenue in Caledonia. The officers determined the motorcyclists were traveling at 82 mph in a 45 mph zone.
The officers pursued the motorcycles and flashed their emergency lights to signal for them to stop. The motorcycle operated by Reid appeared to slow down but the other appeared to speed up and its driver "flipped the bird" at an officer, Caledonia police reported. The speed reading on that motorcycle was 104 mph, according to the complaint.
The motorcycles parted ways. Reid drove into a construction area where the road was posted as being closed to traffic. When Reid realized that he could not get through, he turned his bike around and headed south on Highway 31.
Deputy joins the pursuit
A Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy observed Reid heading south near Highway MM in Mount Pleasant and tried to make him stop, but Reid fled. Because of the high rate of speed, the deputy elected to not chase Reid but continued heading south.
Reid then turned west onto Braun Road and entered a construction area where he lost control and crashed his motorcycle. Police said Reid sustained "minor road rash" and reportedly declined medical assistance.
At his initial appearance on Friday on the felony charge, Reid's cash bond was set at $2,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 6. He remained in custody at the County Jail as of Friday night.
Reid also received several traffic citations from Caledonia and Mount Pleasant police and the Sheriff's Office, including for reckless driving, operating while suspended, disobeying a traffic signal, and driving on a closed road way. Sturtevant Police also assisted at the Braun Road crash site.
"Another great example of neighboring law enforcement agencies working together to keep out communities and streets safe for everyone," Caledonia Police Sgt. Michael Trongeau said in a release on the incident.
