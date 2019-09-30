{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Police suspect that speed and impairment may have been the cause of a serious Sunday crash that injured a man who was later transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

Lathrop Avenue crash

Mount Pleasant Police responded to a crash at 8:21 p.m. Sunday near the area of Lathrop Avenue and Judith Lane where they discovered the pictured blue Dodge truck, damaged in a ditch. The driver of the blue Dodge truck was severely injured and was ultimately taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

At 8:21 p.m. Sunday, Mount Pleasant Police responded to a crash near Lathrop Avenue and Judith Lane, according to a news release issued by the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Officers responded emergent to the scene and saw a blue Dodge truck occupied by a male driver crashed into a ditch area.

South Shore Fire Department transported the driver to the Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room. Due to his injuries, the driver was later flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Medical Hospital in Wauwatosa. As of early Monday, the driver remained in stable condition.

While investigating this crash, officers discovered that the truck's driver was called in a as reckless driver and was driving at a high rate of speed south on Lathrop Avenue. The truck left the roadway in the 5000 block of Lathrop Avenue and vaulted into a light pole, causing additional damage. 

We Energies responded to fix and secure the electrical pole. No power outage occurred.

This matter remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

