Space heater sparks 'small fire' on State Street

RACINE — An early morning fire in an apartment on the 900 block of State Street was reportedly started Saturday morning by "a space heater and nearby combustibles," according to a news release from the Racine Fire Department.

The Fire Department said in a public service announcement: "Please give three feet of space around all space heaters and unplug them when not in use."

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, space heaters cause approximately 25,000 residential fires, 300 deaths and 6,000 emergency room visits every year in the United States.

The fire was called in by the occupant of the apartment. No one was harmed. The estimated loss is $3,000.

The fire remains under investigation, as of 6:10 a.m. Saturday.

