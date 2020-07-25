You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Space heater sparks 'small fire' on State Street
1 comment

Space heater sparks 'small fire' on State Street

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — An early morning fire in an apartment on the 900 block of State Street was reportedly started Saturday morning by "a space heater and nearby combustibles," according to a news release from the Racine Fire Department.

The Fire Department said in a public service announcement: "Please give three feet of space around all space heaters and unplug them when not in use."

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, space heaters cause approximately 25,000 residential fires, 300 deaths and 6,000 emergency room visits every year in the United States.

The fire was called in by the occupant of the apartment. No one was harmed. The estimated loss is $3,000.

The fire remains under investigation, as of 6:10 a.m. Saturday.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Protesters, black leaders rip Madison police tactics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News