South Milwaukee man allegedly sold over 246 grams of ecstasy over 3-month span

CALEDONIA — A South Milwaukee man allegedly sold over 246 grams (8.68 ounces) of ecstasy over a 3-month span.
David A. Horst, 19, has been charged with three felony counts of deliver designer drugs between 10-50 grams and maintaining a drug trafficking place and felony counts of deliver designer drugs over 50 grams, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances between 10-50 grams and possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
According to a criminal complaint:
Between January and March, a confidential informant met with Horst and purchased 521 pills of ecstasy weighing 246 grams over that time.
On March 1, agents conducted a traffic stop on a black Ford in which Horst was the passenger. A baggie of 46 ecstasy pills weighing 21 grams was located in his pocket. Horst's apartment in South Milwaukee was searched and officers recovered additional ecstasy pills, packaging materials, a marijuana grinder, a digital scale and several guns.
Horst was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 17, 2022
Today's mugshots: March 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anthony F. Rios
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony F. Rios, 2900 block of Fleetwood Drive, Racine, substantial battery.
Mydrell M. Smith
Mydrell M. Smith, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC.
David H. Bonnes
David H. Bonnes, 8800 block of Durand Avenue, Sturtevant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Eric D. Fowler
Eric D. Fowler, 700 block of Meadow Lane, Burlington, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Samuel J. Gauger
Samuel J. Gauger, 2700 block of Crossway Road, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping, intentionally abuse a hazardous substance.
David A. Horst
David A. Horst, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, deliver designer drugs (between 10-50 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, deliver designer drugs (more than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substance (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
Calvin L. Lockett
Calvin L. Lockett, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.