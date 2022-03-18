South Milwaukee man allegedly sold over 246 grams of ecstasy over 3-month span

CALEDONIA — A South Milwaukee man allegedly sold over 246 grams (8.68 ounces) of ecstasy over a 3-month span.

David A. Horst, 19, has been charged with three felony counts of deliver designer drugs between 10-50 grams and maintaining a drug trafficking place and felony counts of deliver designer drugs over 50 grams, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances between 10-50 grams and possession with intent to deliver narcotics.

According to a criminal complaint:

Between January and March, a confidential informant met with Horst and purchased 521 pills of ecstasy weighing 246 grams over that time.

On March 1, agents conducted a traffic stop on a black Ford in which Horst was the passenger. A baggie of 46 ecstasy pills weighing 21 grams was located in his pocket. Horst's apartment in South Milwaukee was searched and officers recovered additional ecstasy pills, packaging materials, a marijuana grinder, a digital scale and several guns.

Horst was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

