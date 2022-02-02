South Milwaukee man allegedly involved in a drunk driving crash, was found sleeping in his damaged car

CALEDONIA — A South Milwaukee man who was allegedly involved in a drunk driving crash was found asleep in his damaged car after the crash in northeastern Racine County.

James Allen Rhodes Jr., 38, was charged with seven misdemeanor counts of bail jumping in addition to misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a second offense, operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer was sent to the intersection of highways 38 and H for a crash.

Upon arrival, the officer saw a damaged car and made contact with the driver, Rhodes, who was asleep in the running car. The officer woke him up. After rolling down the window, Rhodes admitted to drinking and said he was coming from a bar in South Milwaukee. He said he drank six shots of tequila and had two beers. A preliminary breath test yielded a result of 0.11, above the legal limit of 0.08. An empty beer bottle was also found in the car.

Rhodes was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for March 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

