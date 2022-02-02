South Milwaukee man allegedly involved in a drunk driving crash, was found sleeping in his damaged car

CALEDONIA — A South Milwaukee man who was allegedly involved in a drunk driving crash was found asleep in his damaged car after the crash in northeastern Racine County.
James Allen Rhodes Jr., 38, was charged with seven misdemeanor counts of bail jumping in addition to misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a second offense, operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, an officer was sent to the intersection of highways 38 and H for a crash.
Upon arrival, the officer saw a damaged car and made contact with the driver, Rhodes, who was asleep in the running car. The officer woke him up. After rolling down the window, Rhodes admitted to drinking and said he was coming from a bar in South Milwaukee. He said he drank six shots of tequila and had two beers. A preliminary breath test yielded a result of 0.11, above the legal limit of 0.08. An empty beer bottle was also found in the car.
People are also reading…
Rhodes was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for March 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 31, 2022
Today's mugshots: Jan. 31
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jacob C. Miller
Jacob C. Miller, 2000 block of Gilson Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Jose L. Rivas-Torres
Jose L. Rivas-Torres, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, reckless driving (endanger safety).
Senister Smith
Senister Smith, 9500 block of Riverview Lane, Caledonia, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property.
Alicia S. Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alicia S. Thomas, Rockford, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Luis M. Felix
Luis M. Felix, Waukegan, Illinois, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Seth A. Geyer
Seth A. Geyer, 300 block of South Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
James Allen Rhodes Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
James Allen Rhodes Jr., South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dominic T. Sadowski
Dominic T. Sadowski, Watertown, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft.
Lamont D. Session
Lamont D. Session, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments).
Ronald Keith Stringfellow
Ronald Keith Stringfellow, 9100 block of Broadway Drive, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Larry D. Beck
Larry D. Beck, Brown Deer, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Brent A. Beth
Brent A. Beth, 3000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
James A. Davis
James A. Davis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping.
Emilio A. Delgado
Emilio A. Delgado, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Bias M. Fields
Bias M. Fields, Neenah, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Nicolas N. Garcia
Nicolas N. Garcia, Homeless, Racine, possession of THC, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon), substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Shakiyah S. Howell
Shakiyah S. Howell, 2700 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, hit and run (injury), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), obstructing an officer.
Joel Martinez
Joel Martinez, Elgin, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).