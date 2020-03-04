South Memorial Drive homicide suspect arrested in Michigan

RACINE — Racine Police announced Wednesday that Donley Carey — the suspect in last week's fatal shooting of 28-year-old Demarcus Anderson —was arrested in Michigan.
Police announced the news just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and said that 34-year-old Carey was arrested in the early morning hours of Wednesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Carey, 34, of the 2600 block of LaSalle Street, is charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor bail jumping in connection to Anderson’s death.
Anderson was found fatally shot Feb. 25, reportedly the result of an altercation at an after-bar party that was held at a former tavern located at 901 S. Memorial Drive, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
Police had been searching for Carey since last week, and a $500,000 warrant had been issued for his arrest, online court record show.
Police informant allegations
The complaint lays out a narrative described to police by a witness who said that Anderson’s death occurred at an after-bar party.
During the party, the witness said that Anderson accused Carey of being a police informant. Anderson, and approximately seven other people, reportedly cornered Carey in a bathroom and forced him to remove his clothing to prove he was not wearing a wire. Anderson also removed his clothing to show that he was not wearing a wire either.
Once it was discovered that neither man was wearing a wire, the other bystanders left the bathroom. While Anderson was getting dressed, the witness told police that Carey returned to the bathroom and fatally shot Anderson.
The complaint says that Anderson was “wrapped in several industrial type garbage bags and left on the floor in the bathroom.” Inside the garbage bags, officer found shell casings from a .40 caliber handgun.
Carey's past
Almost 20 years ago, Carey was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for firing a shot that injured a restaurant employee in 2002, according to Journal Times reporting from the time. He ended up pleading guilty to attempted armed robbery and was sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
Last year, Carey was arrested in Racine after he allegedly was involved in a home invasion in Woodstock, Illinois. Carey pleaded guilty to felony criminal trespass in that case and was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge, Illinois media reported.
In 2002, Carey was charged with endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and disorderly conduct. The charges were dismissed and read-in.
