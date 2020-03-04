South Memorial Drive homicide suspect arrested in Michigan

RACINE — Racine Police announced Wednesday that Donley Carey — the suspect in last week's fatal shooting of 28-year-old Demarcus Anderson —was arrested in Michigan.

Police announced the news just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and said that 34-year-old Carey was arrested in the early morning hours of Wednesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Carey, 34, of the 2600 block of LaSalle Street, is charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor bail jumping in connection to Anderson’s death.

Anderson was found fatally shot Feb. 25, reportedly the result of an altercation at an after-bar party that was held at a former tavern located at 901 S. Memorial Drive, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

Police had been searching for Carey since last week, and a $500,000 warrant had been issued for his arrest, online court record show.

Police informant allegations

The complaint lays out a narrative described to police by a witness who said that Anderson’s death occurred at an after-bar party.

