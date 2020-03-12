Somers man allegedly made over $35,000 of purchases on a stolen credit card after towing vehicle

UNION GROVE — A Somers man is accused of making over $35,000 worth of purchases on a credit card owned by a Union Grove-based asphalt company after the man’s tow company towed a vehicle owned by the asphalt firm last year.
Shawn Michael Hughes, 29, of the 200 block of 72nd Avenue, is facing two felony counts of fraudulent use of a transaction card over $10,000, a felony count of unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents and a count of felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
On March 2nd, a Racine County deputy responded to the 1700 block of Main Street in Union Grove in reference to a fraud. The deputy then spoke to the owner of the asphalt contractor and a few other employees of the company. The owner stated that unauthorized transactions had been located on one of his company’s credit cards over the course of at least six months. The deputy then learned that all of the receipts and charges had been filed under Hughes Electric and HVAC.
Shawn Hughes then became a suspect. The deputy learned that Hughes had towed a vehicle for the asphalt company and the card in question was used to pay for the service.
Documents provided by the asphalt company showed fraudulent transactions dating back to July. Between July 21, 2019, and January 11, 2020, $18,804.04 worth of fraudulent transactions were conducted. Between January 12 and March 3, $16,590.99 worth of fraudulent transactions occurred. The majority of the transactions occurred at Menards, Home Depot, and Blain’s Farm and Fleet.
A Racine County investigator deteremined from the receipts from Home Depot that the purchaser was Hughes.
Investigators went to Hughes’ residence and observed items in plain view that were purchased with the owner’s company credit card. The investigator obtained surveillance photos of Hughes conducting some of the fraudulent transactions at Menards. The investigator also learned that Hughes had attached the card information to his business accounts which would allow him to make purchases without actually having the stolen card in his possession. Hughes also had a business account at Home Depot.
Deputies searched the Hughes’ residence and Hughes was taken into custody. Another person in the home and agreed to speak with the investigators. That individual said she had questioned Hughes about all of the new items he brought to the house and he said the items were purchased with a gift card from his dad or cash from his grandmother. During the search, officers found numerous tools and construction related equipment, handguns, a storage unit and a fire pit.
Hughes was given a $1,500 cash bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing set on March 18 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Thursday at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
William G Ausen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
William G Ausen, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a school).
Kelly L Glass
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kelly L Glass, 5600 block of North Meadows Drive, Racine, terrorist threats, disorderly conduct.
Jordan D Harmon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan D Harmon, 2000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Ellis Jordan Howard Jr.
Ellis (aka Allen) Jordan Howard Jr., Janesville, Wisconsin, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Shawn Michael Hughes
Shawn Michael Hughes, 200 block of 72nd Avenue, Kenosha, financial transaction card (fraudulent use (more than $10,000), unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, felony bail jumping.
Michael L Kuykendall
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael (aka Kendall Michael Kuy) L Kuykendall, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Janet Mosqueda
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Janet Mosqueda, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Rene S Smith
Rene S Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of cocaine.
Antonio Lazon Wilkerson
Antonio Lazon Wilkerson, 1200 block of English Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).