Somers man allegedly made over $35,000 of purchases on a stolen credit card after towing vehicle

UNION GROVE — A Somers man is accused of making over $35,000 worth of purchases on a credit card owned by a Union Grove-based asphalt company after the man’s tow company towed a vehicle owned by the asphalt firm last year.

Shawn Michael Hughes, 29, of the 200 block of 72nd Avenue, is facing two felony counts of fraudulent use of a transaction card over $10,000, a felony count of unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents and a count of felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

On March 2nd, a Racine County deputy responded to the 1700 block of Main Street in Union Grove in reference to a fraud. The deputy then spoke to the owner of the asphalt contractor and a few other employees of the company. The owner stated that unauthorized transactions had been located on one of his company’s credit cards over the course of at least six months. The deputy then learned that all of the receipts and charges had been filed under Hughes Electric and HVAC.

Shawn Hughes then became a suspect. The deputy learned that Hughes had towed a vehicle for the asphalt company and the card in question was used to pay for the service.

