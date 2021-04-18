Somers House shooting was the 31st mass shooting this month in the U.S.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tavern "was very busy" when the shooting began, according to Beth, who said that the initial investigation indicates that the shooter was someone who had been kicked out of the bar, grew angry and then opened fire with a handgun.

The violence at Somers House shows that mass shootings are not solely perpetrated by gunmen focused on killing indiscriminately, but rather are more often the result of personal conflicts carried out violently in public spaces with wide-reaching and oftentimes long-term consequences.

"We don't believe this was a random act," Beth said, adding that there appears to have been more than one gun that was fired at the scene. "The three people who passed away probably knew each other. This was a targeted situation."

As Dan Bell, who lives near Somers House, told reporters after the sun rose Sunday: "It's sad. I've lived in Kenosha my whole life … Where do we get to that point where now guns are the answer to solve your problems?" ​