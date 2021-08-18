'Somebody took my sister away from me and it’s not fair' | Loved ones grieve woman killed last week in Racine

RACINE — Rebecca “Becky” Rannow, 41, was the big sister in the lives of everyone she met.
She found her community while working as the director at TMI Inc. Daycare, formerly located on 3921 Olive St. Later, she worked as a bartender at various bars for another 10 years.
“She was the best big sister. So many people considered her a sister because of how personable she was,” said Tony Rannow, her biological brother. “I have sisters and brothers that I’m not related to because of her.”
Becky was found dead on Friday inside her residence in the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the Racine Police Department said in a news release Tuesday evening. Police are still seeking information related to her death.
“Somebody took my sister away from me and it’s not fair,” said Tony.
Growing up
As a young kid, Tony remembers his sister for her infectious smile, the number of friends she had and the ability to cheer up everyone in the room.
“She always had friends whenever she went,” said Tony. “She had forever sisters and brothers who were by her side. She’s had some friends since she was 5 years old.”
Being so personable, she was also, Tony said, the loudest one in the room; he was thankful for it.
The siblings used to break out in song, performing duets whether they were in a store or in the car after a long day.
When Tony was in school, his sister would come out to his sporting events and be the loudest one cheering him on, aside from their parents of course.
“She always had something to say, and she was usually right,” said Tony. “There was no one else that could beat me in an argument besides her. Till this day, I’d take losing any argument with her.”
As siblings, Tony and Becky had their moments of getting on each other’s nerves, but he knew it was only out of love.
“I really don’t have any bad memories of my sister,” said Tony. “Other than she playfully beating me up and being mean to me as a child. But, that was because I was the annoying little brother that wouldn’t leave her alone.”
Becky’s other family
Becky’s love and presence was felt all around Racine.
“Your smile will never be forgotten, your laugh will never be unheard, your presence will never go away for many of us,” Ramos Ness, a friend of Becky, wrote on Facebook.
“She had a heart of gold, the sweetest person ever,” Olga Lydia Sanchez, another friend, wrote on Facebook. “It sucks because I won’t get to hear her say, ‘Hey Sis, why you looking like that, I swear I love you’ with the biggest smile ever.”
Even with those who didn’t know Becky for long, she still made an impact.
“I know we didn’t get the chance to know each other super well, but you always had a way of putting me in a good mood anytime I saw you,” a Junction Pub and Grill coworker wrote on Facebook.
Becky worked as a bartender at taverns throughout the Racine area, including Pudgy’s Pub, 7800 Washington Ave., and Tony’s Pub and Grill, 1743 State St.
She followed her mother’s footsteps, who worked as a bartender for 20 years before passing away.
“Becky would hear people’s problems and be a shoulder to lean on and cry on at the bar,” said Tony. “People would follow her when she would go working at another bar.”
Remembrance
The Rannows plan to hold a private funeral for close friends and family members.
Tony also plans to hold a public service for her chosen family, but nothing is scheduled yet.
“She has people trying to fly (from) all over the country to be here,” Tony said.
Tony wants people to continue remembering the impact she had on people’s lives: “She was the light in the darkness. If you met my sister, you would be happier after you met her. You would leave a room happier than when you arrived.”
