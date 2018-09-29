RACINE — A Saturday afternoon house fire in West Racine caused an estimated $40,000 in damage but no injuries, the Racine Fire Department reported.
Fire crews were dispatched to 608 Monroe Ave. for a call that came in at 2:27 p.m. The found smoke coming from the house. After a “quick” interior search of the home, a heating/air-conditioning duct showed heavy smoke damage to the second floor. The damage was traced back to the furnace and basement ductwork.
The homeowner had two dogs and a cat that were in his care as firefighters arrived.
