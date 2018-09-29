Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Racine Fire Department News

RACINE — A Saturday afternoon house fire in West Racine caused an estimated $40,000 in damage but no injuries, the Racine Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were dispatched to 608 Monroe Ave. for a call that came in at 2:27 p.m. The found smoke coming from the house. After a “quick” interior search of the home, a heating/air-conditioning duct showed heavy smoke damage to the second floor. The damage was traced back to the furnace and basement ductwork.

The homeowner had two dogs and a cat that were in his care as firefighters arrived.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

