Smoking materials cause of Mount Pleasant house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT — The South Shore and Caledonia fire departments were dispatched to a report of a deck on fire behind a home at 4635 Limerick Lane at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the South Shore Fire Department.

The first fire units arrived at 4:20 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the rear of the house. Further investigation revealed an attached wooden deck heavily involved in fire, which was rapidly extending into the eaves and roof of the home.

Fire crews quickly stretched hose lines to extinguish the fire, and opened holes in the eaves and ceilings to stop the spread of fire in the attic. The fire was under control approximately 10 minutes after the arrival of the fire department.

The home was being used as a licensed assisted living facility for four persons. The facility care provider was able to remove all of the residents prior to the arrival of the fire department. None of the residents were injured, however the care provider was transported to the hospital by a South Shore Fire Department ambulance for injuries related to the fire.

Damage to the home is estimated at approximately $50,000 and the home is currently unlivable. The cause of the fire was determined to be a cigarette that was carelessly discarded on the wooden deck by one of the residents of the home.