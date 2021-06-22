'Smoked too much weed' | Woman allegedly slapped nurse, kicked cop after calling 911 on herself

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly called police after she “smoked too much weed” but then, upon being taken to the hospital, assaulted a nurse and a law enforcement officer.
Reyven A. Mosley, 29, of the 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, was charged with felony counts of battery to an emergency medical care provider, battery to a law enforcement officer and eight misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, officers were sent to the 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue when Mosley called law enforcement, saying she had “smoked too much weed” and believed someone was attempting to break into her apartment.
Upon arrival, officers saw Mosley breathing heavily and threatening to defecate in the street.
She was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Some time later, officers were again called to the hospital because Mosley allegedly assaulted a nurse and a Mount Pleasant officer.
An officer met with the assaulted officer, who said he was at the hospital for a different call when he was told Mosley had just assaulted a nurse.
He attempted to place Mosley under arrest, and she kicked him near his groin.
The nurse said Mosley attempted to leave and she tried to redirect her. Mosley then allegedly slapped her in the face.
Mosley was given a $450 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday.
A preliminary hearing is set for July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 21
Today's mugshots: June 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Sherika L Avery
Sherika L Avery, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempt threat to family member of law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Mario T Barrios
Mario T Barrios, 1400 block of Harrington Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon).
Tyree S Carter
Tyree S Carter, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams), disorderly conduct.
Wesley J Casarez
Wesley J Casarez, Kansasville, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Lance A Goines
Lance A Goines, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Quincy Hunter Jr.
Quincy Hunter Jr., 3500 block of Monarch Drive, Racine, false imprisonment, felony intimidation of a victim, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony J Monfeli
Anthony J Monfeli, 1400 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Reyven A Mosley
Reyven A Mosley, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, battery to emergency medical care providers, battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nicholas R Peterson
Nicholas R Peterson, 400 block of 200th Avenue, Union Grove, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of a firearm while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Demoria T Woodard
Demoria T Woodard, 700 block of Foxtrail Circle, Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ever A Bercelos-Venegas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ever A Bercelos-Venegas, 1000 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, fourth degree sexual assault.
Andre P Conley
Andre P Conley, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Cameron C Cruz
Cameron C Cruz, 800 block of Augusta Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Aron L Hanson
Aron L Hanson, 900 block of Perry Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jose L Mora
Jose L Mora, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David J Porter
David J Porter, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Michael D Stoner
Michael D Stoner, 1000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nucquan L Thomas
Nucquan L Thomas, 1100 block of 12th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Mark A Tufte
Mark A Tufte, Sharon, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Edilberto C Arias
Edilberto C Arias, 1400 block of West Street, Racine, exposing a child to harmful material.