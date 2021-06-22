'Smoked too much weed' | Woman allegedly slapped nurse, kicked cop after calling 911 on herself

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly called police after she “smoked too much weed” but then, upon being taken to the hospital, assaulted a nurse and a law enforcement officer.

Reyven A. Mosley, 29, of the 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, was charged with felony counts of battery to an emergency medical care provider, battery to a law enforcement officer and eight misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, officers were sent to the 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue when Mosley called law enforcement, saying she had “smoked too much weed” and believed someone was attempting to break into her apartment.

Upon arrival, officers saw Mosley breathing heavily and threatening to defecate in the street.

She was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Some time later, officers were again called to the hospital because Mosley allegedly assaulted a nurse and a Mount Pleasant officer.

An officer met with the assaulted officer, who said he was at the hospital for a different call when he was told Mosley had just assaulted a nurse.