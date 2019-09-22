RACINE — A family of seven was awakened on Saturday morning by their smoke alarm which was triggered by a basement fire.
According to a press release from the Racine Fire Department, the alarm awakened a family on the 3200 block of Fox Drive at about 4:44 a.m., at which point they discovered a possible electrical fire in their downstairs bathroom and called 911.
When fire crews arrived 3 minutes later, they discovered the fire was in the basement ceiling and extinguished it before it spread. No injuries were reported.
You have free articles remaining.
The Red Cross responded to the scene and is providing temporary shelter to the family.
The estimated loss is $20,000. The fire's origin remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.