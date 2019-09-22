{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A family of seven was awakened on Saturday morning by their smoke alarm which was triggered by a basement fire.

According to a press release from the Racine Fire Department, the alarm awakened a family on the 3200 block of Fox Drive at about 4:44 a.m., at which point they discovered a possible electrical fire in their downstairs bathroom and called 911.

When fire crews arrived 3 minutes later, they discovered the fire was in the basement ceiling and extinguished it before it spread. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross responded to the scene and is providing temporary shelter to the family. 

The estimated loss is $20,000. The fire's origin remains under investigation.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

