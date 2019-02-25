RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man previously arrested in connection with the north-side killing of 32-year-old Marcellus Martinez of Racine on Nov. 5 was charged in Racine County Circuit Court Monday with first-degree intentional homicide.
Gerald Dirus Smith, 39, of the 2200 block of Howe Street has been inside the Racine County Jail on a probation hold since his Nov. 7 arrest. He was apprehended following a chase that ended with him crashing a vehicle into a tree as he attempted to elude police. Smith was also charged Monday with possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeat offender.
Martinez was shot to death, struck multiple times, as he sat in a vehicle on the 1700 block of LaSalle Street. Police found multiple .40 caliber casings next to the driver’s side of the car.
Smith had been released from prison after serving a sentence that started on Aug. 1, 2011, and ended on June 27, 2018.
Arrested after chase
According to previous reports and the criminal complaint, Racine Police investigators learned from witnesses that the vehicle which carried the gunman who reportedly killed Martinez was a Toyota RAV4 with Alabama license plates. Police then learned that a Toyota RAV4 with Alabama license plates was operated by Enterprise Rental Car in Racine.
On Nov. 7, at least six police officers successfully conducted “a surveillance operation” to locate the vehicle. At 2:30 p.m. that day, the RAV4 was found near Smith’s home as he was driving it. After following the suspect vehicle in an unmarked police vehicle for more than 5 miles into Sturtevant, police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on 86th Street, but the RAV4 did not pull over.
Smith, who was later identified as the only occupant of the vehicle, turned onto Buckingham Drive and sped up.
The chase reached speeds of up to 130 mph and the fleeing vehicle drove on the wrong side of the road, police reported, as Smith attempted to flee on Buckingham Road, Broadway Drive, 97th Street, Michigan Street, Washington Avenue and Highway K, with multiple police vehicles from several departments in pursuit.
Police attempted to set up spike strips to slow the vehicle along Highway K near Interstate 94, but Smith reportedly crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home about a mile west of the Interstate. The vehicle sustained “heavy and severe damage,” according to police. Smith was arrested and taken to the hospital.
During the pursuit, Smith reportedly threw various items from the vehicle; some were recovered including a neoprene face mask, a pair of cotton gloves, 1.3 grams of cocaine base and 1.87 grams of marijuana.
If convicted of the homicide, Smith faces life in prison. The firearm possession charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Criminal record
Smith has a lengthy criminal history, stretching back 20 years. The following are some of his Wisconsin convictions, according to online court records:
• 1998: Battery to law officers/firefighters, a felony.
• 1998: Possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony.
• 2000: Obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor.
• 2002: Possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a felony.
• 2003: Battery, a misdemeanor.
• 2007: Battery, a misdemeanor.
• 2008: Obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor.
• 2010: Racing on a highway, a noncriminal offense.
