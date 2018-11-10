Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine Fire Department News

RACINE — A small fire Friday evening caused an estimated $550 in damage to a two-story structure at 1002 Villa St., the Racine Fire Department reported.

A possible fire was called in at 9:05 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a small fire in the stairwell walls and quickly extinguished the flames. There were no injuries and no one displaced, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments