RACINE — A small fire Friday evening caused an estimated $550 in damage to a two-story structure at 1002 Villa St., the Racine Fire Department reported.
A possible fire was called in at 9:05 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a small fire in the stairwell walls and quickly extinguished the flames. There were no injuries and no one displaced, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
