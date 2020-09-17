Sixth person charged in June North Beach shooting

According to the criminal complaint:

Five people were injured by gunfire at North Beach on June 2.

The oldest victim was 20 and the youngest was 13.

One victim suffered a life-threatening shot to the chest. Another suffered a grazing shot to the head that was not life-threatening. A third person was shot in the lower back. The fourth victim was shot in the foot. The fifth victim was shot in the leg.

Prior to the shooting, a large number of young people were in the parking lot behind The Oasis, near the Kids Cove Playground. The criminal complaint states that “all” of those young people were members of the gang Northside For Life, or NFL.

At about 7:20 p.m., three alleged members of the Dirty P gang (ages 20, 18 and 16) arrived at North Beach. One of the Dirty P members had taken his relative’s truck without permission and drove the other two to the area, according to the complaint. They parked the truck near the playground and started walking toward The Oasis.

Smith, a member of NFL, is located in a video and, according to a witness, was the first to fire a gun at the scene toward the truck.