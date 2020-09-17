Sixth person charged in June North Beach shooting

RACINE — Another alleged shooter and reputed member of the Northside For Life gang has been charged in connection to the June 2 North Beach shooting that injured five.
Cincere C. Smith, 16, of the 800 block of Forest Street, is charged with five felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and a misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Smith is the sixth person charged in the shooting and the youngest of the six.
The other five are:
- Delmarzio Neal, 23, who faces four counts of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon and a count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
- Qyntavious Parks, 20, who faces five counts of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, a count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent and two counts of felony bail jumping.
- Thomas Burton, 17, who faces five counts of first-degree reckless injury, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
- Dashari Watson, 18, who faces five counts of first-degree reckless injury and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
- Kei Nari Wilson, 17, who faces five counts of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, a count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
Five people were injured by gunfire at North Beach on June 2.
The oldest victim was 20 and the youngest was 13.
One victim suffered a life-threatening shot to the chest. Another suffered a grazing shot to the head that was not life-threatening. A third person was shot in the lower back. The fourth victim was shot in the foot. The fifth victim was shot in the leg.
Prior to the shooting, a large number of young people were in the parking lot behind The Oasis, near the Kids Cove Playground. The criminal complaint states that “all” of those young people were members of the gang Northside For Life, or NFL.
At about 7:20 p.m., three alleged members of the Dirty P gang (ages 20, 18 and 16) arrived at North Beach. One of the Dirty P members had taken his relative’s truck without permission and drove the other two to the area, according to the complaint. They parked the truck near the playground and started walking toward The Oasis.
Smith, a member of NFL, is located in a video and, according to a witness, was the first to fire a gun at the scene toward the truck.
On Feb. 10, Smith was an adjudicated delinquent of a theft that would be a felony if committed by an adult. This conviction prevents him from possessing a firearm.
Smith was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dustin L Hurtado
Dustin L Hurtado, Waukesha, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Steven H Ivory
Steven H Ivory, 1700 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine.
Cincere C Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cincere C Smith, 800 block of Forest Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Omar Eulogio Albino
Omar Eulogio Albino, 1500 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense in 3 years).
Regis R Flood-Span
Regis R Flood-Span, 4300 block of 75th Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael J Keller
Michael J Keller, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
