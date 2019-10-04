{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A high-speed chase just after 2 a.m. Friday led to one 20-year-old Kenosha man being held in Racine County Jail, while the vehicle’s five occupants — including three teen girls — were all taken into custody.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office:

A deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation near the intersection of 16th Street and Highway 31 in Mount Pleasant  at 2:15 a.m.

The vehicle then sped away, allegedly going over 70 mph in a 25 mph zone, did not stop at a red light, and its headlights were turned off.

Deputies said that the vehicle was soon located about one mile to the east, and all six of the vehicle’s occupants were observed fleeing on foot.

A perimeter was established and four police K-9s helped locate all six people.

One of them, the driver, has been identified: Derrick Malik Jackson, 20, of Kenosha. The Sheriff’s Office has referred the following recommended charges to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office: felony fleeing and eluding, obstructing and disorderly conduct. There was also a warrant out for Jackson, for a probation/parole violation for armed robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was also “cited for numerous traffic violations,” according to a media release.

The other people in the vehicle have been identified as three teen girls — ages 14, 15 and 16 — and two other adult men. No information was provided regarding potential charges for any of them.

