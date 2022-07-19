Six opioid overdoses in a week leads to 'spike alert' in Racine County

According to Racine County Communications Director Andrew Goetz, in the county's health clinic "we have seen an increase of consumers that use illegally obtained street marijuana only to discover through drug screens that they are also positive for the synthetic opioid fentanyl."
Goetz wrote in an email: "The consumers had no idea their marijuana was laced with illicitly-made fentanyl, which is 80-100 times stronger than morphine, highly addictive and lethal. From what we have seen in the clinic, and from what law enforcement has reported, fentanyl is found in most street drugs now."
Recent visitors to county-owned buildings in Racine County have probably noticed the NaloxBox in the public bathrooms.
The alert, the county said in a release, was "issued to increase community awareness and advise first responders, health care providers, and substance users and their families of the increased risk for overdose."
In addition to avoiding the use of drugs purchased on the street altogether, the county advised drug users and those close to drug users to acquire and keep stock of Naloxone (a.k.a. Narcan, the opioid overdose antidote, typically administered via nasal spray). To learn more, go to bit.ly/3OieTty or call 262-638-6375.
A second Racine man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old on March 20 on Racine's north side in what authorities are calling "an attempted execution" that was captured on video.
The Racine Police Department believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters believing the teenager was a Northside For Life gang member even though he is not actually affiliated with any gang.
Police also have asserted that the March 20 shooting was intended to be in retribution for the March 13 killing of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson. According to court documents, both of the men charged in the March 20 shooting were wearing clothing in tribute to Henderson when they were arrested and police asserted that those charged believe the NFL gang was responsible for Henderson's death.