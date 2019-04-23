RACINE — Six Racine businesses were cited for selling cigarettes or alcohol to minors without checking identification during a compliance check on March 1.
Sgt. Adam Malacara, the Racine Police Department's public information officer, said the department had flagged 13 stores for compliance checks but due to time, officers conducted checks at only 11 of the stores.
Of those 11, two were closed, three checked IDs and six did not check the buyer's identification.
Malacara said the stores had been selected either because either a complaint had been received about sales activity to underage persons, a was complaint received in reference to a violation of the terms of the alcohol and/or tobacco license (such as sales after permitted hours, sales of single cigarettes, etc.), or a documented violation of a tobacco or alcohol sales license within the past year.
The five cited for selling tobacco to a minor were: Louie's Market, 1201 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.; Nick's Deli Market, 1407 Superior St.; Mitch and Marty's Citgo, 2101 Douglas Ave.; AD United Petroleum, 1917 16th St.; and NY City Food Mart, 2300 17th St.
One store was cited for selling alcohol to a minor: Nagra Pump and Pantry, 1826 Douglas Ave.
In addition to facing possible fines for those violations, all the stores were ordered to have representatives attend the City Council's Public Safety and Licensing Committee on April 9. Of those six, all but one attended the April 9 meeting, where committee members questioned store managers on why the violations happened and how they would prevent those from happening in the future.
No one from Nick's Deli attended the meeting on April 9 nor Tuesday's meeting. As a result, the committee decided to issue a warning to Nick's Deli Market. The Journal Times reached out to Nick's Deli and did not receive an immediate response.
Nhu Arn from the City Attorney's Office told the committee it had a few options: It could refer the matter to the City Attorney's Office to start proceedings for a due-process hearing, in which the vendor could face license suspension or revocation or have the City Attorney's Office issue a formal warning.
Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District opted for the warning.
"I don’t think selling cigarettes is worthy of a due-process hearing," Weidner said.
