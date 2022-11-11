'Sickening pedophile' | Burlington man arrested for allegedly attempting to meet a child for sex

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man was arrested for allegedly attempting to meet a child in Mount Pleasant for sex.

Chad Van Swol, a 43-year-old man from Burlington, was charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

Members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Milwaukee Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, on Monday arrested Van Swol for attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for various sexual acts.

For several days, Van Swol messaged an investigator with the Racine County Sheriff's Office, who Van Swol believed to be the 15-year-old girl.

During the messaging, which was through the anonymous social media smartphone application Whisper, Van Swol stated, among other things, he “liked younger girls;” he had concerns that a 15-year-old girl could “get me into a lot of trouble;” and he referenced specific sexual acts he wanted to do with the 15-year-old girl.

On Monday, Van Swol arrived at the pre-determined location of a Mount Pleasant park to engage in sexual activity with the 15-year-old girl. Van Swol brought her lunch, and he had contraceptives on his person.

Instead of meeting his victim, Van Swol was met by law enforcement who arrested him and transported Van Swol to the Racine County Jail.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office encourages parents monitor their children’s social media and other online activities, the RCSO stated in a news release. Parents should converse with their children about internet safety and how to ask an adult for help. Parents can visit missingkids.org/netsmartz/resources for age-appropriate PowerPoint presentations and videos reference starting meaningful conversations.

"Based upon their tireless efforts and investigative skills, the Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were able to arrest yet another sickening pedophile hoping to sexually abuse a child," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated in the release. "The Sheriff’s Office will never waver in its duty to protect the community — especially children!"

Van Swol had his initial court appearance Thursday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m., Nov. 17, online court records show. His cash bond is set at $25,000.