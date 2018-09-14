RACINE — Just before 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 1700 block of Skyline Drive after receiving phone calls reporting "shots fired."
Police reported finding a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire but said that no one was injured.
The investigation into the incident, which occurred near Byrd Avenue, is open and ongoing, police said, and no one was in custody as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.