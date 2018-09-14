Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Racine Police Department
RACINE — Just before 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 1700 block of Skyline Drive after receiving phone calls reporting "shots fired."

Police reported finding a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire but said that no one was injured.

The investigation into the incident, which occurred near Byrd Avenue, is open and ongoing, police said, and no one was in custody as of 11 a.m. Friday.

