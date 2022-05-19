Shots fired reports up 49% this year compared to 2021 in the City of Racine

RACINE — On average this year, there have been 19.7 reports of shots fired per week, or 2.82 per day, in the City of Racine.
The Racine Police Department reported on Monday, May 16, that there had been 383 shots fired reports so far in 2022.
As of May 16, 2021, there had been 257 shots fired calls, according to the RPD, indicating an increase of more than 49%.
Shots fired reports are not a perfectly accurate way of measuring actual gun violence, as not every shot is reported, there may be multiple reports for a single shot and there could also be inaccurate reports such as someone who thought they heard gunshots but it was actually something like fireworks.
However, the rate of homicides is higher in 2022 than in 2021. There was also a mass shooting Feb. 13 in which five people were shot just before 2 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Park Avenue before the accused shooter fled and minutes after shot himself as police closed in.
"With summer around the corner, this number will continue to rise," the RPD reported Monday. "Addressing the underlying contributors to gun-violence, then responding to these areas with preventatives measures is something we hope the community will support."
The focus of Police Chief Maurice Robinson has been getting guns out of the hands of juveniles. The Racine Police Department reported Thursday that, the day prior, a 14-year-old carrying a 9mm pistol was taken into custody. In a social media post, the RPD said "It might look like a normal gun but it is not. This is a ghost gun, that includes a full auto-selector switch and a magazine that holds 40 rounds. Ghost guns do not have serial numbers and are untraceable firearms that are typically assembled at home from kits bought online.
"To truly emphasize the seriousness of this, a 14-year old juvenile had in his possession a fully automatic ghost gun. This is the reality Racine Police Officers are dealing with on a daily basis. If you see something, say something!"
Robinson has repeatedly urged members of the public to call police if they suspect a juvenile has a firearm or access to one, so that law enforcement can take the gun from them.
Ghost guns are something the Biden administration have looked to go after. Last month the Associated Press reported "The White House and the Justice Department argue that regulating the firearms parts and requiring dealers to stamp serial numbers on ghost guns will help drive down violent crime and aid investigators in solving crimes. Gun groups, however, argue that the government is overreaching and that its rule violates federal law."
Quashana Foster greets Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson before a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is a pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church on Summit Avenue. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Fr. Yeprem Kelegian at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Pastor Ernest Ni’A of Wayman AME Church, right, prays during a prayer by Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Angela Haney, Organizer for the Racine Interfaith Coalition wipes away a tear after praying at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is with Tamerin Hayward of RIC. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Rev. Danielle Lindstrom of Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church prays at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Ramiro Flores, Seminarian at Emma’s Lutheran Church, prays at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Quashana Foster prays during a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. She is a pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church on Summit Avenue. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Tony Roland, RIC’s vigil musician, plays a song for peace at a vigil for peace in Racine and around the world Sunday May 15, 2022 on Monument Square. The vigil was organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
14 photos: Police chief, mayor, area pastors speak at vigil to end violence in Racine Sunday
Tears and prayers were shed and shared on Monument Square Sunday evening.
The Racine Police Department on Thursday reported that one of its former officers, Damen R. Lowe, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2010 for the sexual assault and abuse of a teenage girl, is to be released on May 31.
So far in 2022, Racine Police officers have recovered guns from children as young as 15, 14 and 12 years old, Police Chief Maurice Robinson said Sunday evening. “We have too many handguns that are unsecured."
The suspect allegedly showed a silver lighter that looked like a firearm and demanded the patrons “break themselves” before demanding money from the cash register, saying at one point, “Don’t make this a homicide.”
Terrance Blair, 42, was shot and killed and a 28-year-old woman wounded early Sunday outside Jimmy’s Mr. Kool Sports Bar, 1330 Washington Ave. Shots were reported fired around 2:40 a.m. The front door of the High Riders Motorcycle Club, 1328 Washington Avenue, appeared smeared with blood. The crime scene extended into the municipal parking lot north of the buildings.