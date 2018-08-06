RACINE — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that was reported along Memorial Drive.
At 12:43 a.m. Sunday, Racine police received a call for shots fired in the 1500 block of South Memorial Drive, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.
Malacara said that nothing was struck and no one was in custody for the incident, as of early Monday.
