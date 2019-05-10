Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Three people were detained for questioning following a report of shots fired Thursday in the area of the Washington Park Golf Course. 

Police responded to the area at 7:20 a.m. Thursday, according to a Racine Police news release issued Friday morning. A search of the area was done and a handgun was located. The investigation is ongoing, police said Friday morning. No one was injured in the incident.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.

