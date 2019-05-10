RACINE — Three people were detained for questioning following a report of shots fired Thursday in the area of the Washington Park Golf Course.
Police responded to the area at 7:20 a.m. Thursday, according to a Racine Police news release issued Friday morning. A search of the area was done and a handgun was located. The investigation is ongoing, police said Friday morning. No one was injured in the incident.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.
Today's mugshots: May 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andre D. Hill
Andre D. Hill, Milwaukee, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Theresa A. Honeywood
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Theresa A. Honeywood, 1000 block of Wilson St., Racine, operating without a license.
Sho Ku
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sho Ku, Milwaukee, operating without a license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.