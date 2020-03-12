Shots fired near Racine Street follows Downtown shooting

RACINE — Police responded to the area of the 2100 block of Mead Street Thursday afternoon after a report of shots fired.
The call came in at approximately 5:15 p.m.
Police officers were in the area with guns drawn on Racine Street.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office responded along with Racine Police.
One male was taken away in handcuffs, but it was not immediately clear if the suspect is connected to the shooting.
Earlier on Thursday morning, a person was shot in the 500 block of Park Avenue in Downtown Racine. An ambulance was observed leaving the scene there and police were searching for a suspect.
It was not clear as of Thursday night if the two shootings are related.
The Journal Times will provide updates when more information is available.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
William G Ausen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
William G Ausen, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute on or near a school).
Kelly L Glass
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kelly L Glass, 5600 block of North Meadows Drive, Racine, terrorist threats, disorderly conduct.
Jordan D Harmon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan D Harmon, 2000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Ellis Jordan Howard Jr.
Ellis (aka Allen) Jordan Howard Jr., Janesville, Wisconsin, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Shawn Michael Hughes
Shawn Michael Hughes, 200 block of 72nd Avenue, Kenosha, financial transaction card (fraudulent use (more than $10,000), unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, felony bail jumping.
Michael L Kuykendall
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael (aka Kendall Michael Kuy) L Kuykendall, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Janet Mosqueda
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Janet Mosqueda, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Rene S Smith
Rene S Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of cocaine.
Antonio Lazon Wilkerson
Antonio Lazon Wilkerson, 1200 block of English Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).