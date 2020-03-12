Shots fired near Racine Street follows Downtown shooting

RACINE — Police responded to the area of the 2100 block of Mead Street Thursday afternoon after a report of shots fired.

The call came in at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Police officers were in the area with guns drawn on Racine Street.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office responded along with Racine Police.

One male was taken away in handcuffs, but it was not immediately clear if the suspect is connected to the shooting.

Earlier on Thursday morning, a person was shot in the 500 block of Park Avenue in Downtown Racine. An ambulance was observed leaving the scene there and police were searching for a suspect.

It was not clear as of Thursday night if the two shootings are related.

The Journal Times will provide updates when more information is available.

