Shots fired near High and LaSalle, one person injured

RACINE — One person was treated for minor injuries at a shots-fired incident Tuesday afternoon in the area of High Street and LaSalle Street according to Racine Police.
Around 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, multiple calls came from the area reporting shots fired, police said. Only one injury was reported. That person was treated on the scene and was released.
Racine Police stated that they have a description of the suspect but had not identified him as of Tuesday evening. The investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday night.
