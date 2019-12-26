Shots fired near Gary's Wind Lake Boathouse: One man injured

TOWN OF NORWAY — One man has been reportedly injured in a shots-fired incident near Gary's Wind Lake Boathouse, 25716 W. Loomis Road.

A bar employee said Thursday night that the incident took place across the street from the bar at a private residence.

An official with the Racine County Sheriff's office stated the incident was reported at 6:28 p.m. on Thursday. Scanners reports indicated the man was shot in the stomach, though officials could not confirm that. No other details about the incident were released at the time.

As of 9:30 p.m. the suspect was still believed to be at large; no description has been released.

The incident is under investigation.

