RACINE — Racine Police are investigating five shots fired incidents that took place Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Adam Malacara.

The times and locations were:

  • 9:51 p.m. in the 3700 block of Sovereign Drive
  • 10:18 p.m. at the intersection of Sixth and Marquette streets
  • 10:23 p.m. at the intersection of Packard Avenue and 16th Street
  • 10:27 p.m. at the intersection of 13th and Shiller streets
  • 1:13 a.m. in the 700 block of Park Avenue

No one was injured in any of the incidents, Malacara said. Police had not arrested anyone as of 1 p.m. Thursday and it is unknown if the incidents were related.

The final four incidents all occurred within 1¼ miles of one another. The first incident, on the 3700 block of Sovereign Drive, occurred approximately three miles southwest of the other four.

