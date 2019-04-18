RACINE — Racine Police are investigating five shots fired incidents that took place Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Adam Malacara.
The times and locations were:
- 9:51 p.m. in the 3700 block of Sovereign Drive
- 10:18 p.m. at the intersection of Sixth and Marquette streets
- 10:23 p.m. at the intersection of Packard Avenue and 16th Street
- 10:27 p.m. at the intersection of 13th and Shiller streets
- 1:13 a.m. in the 700 block of Park Avenue
RACINE — Two families sat quietly, nervously, within arm’s reach of one another. They were all watching the same trial, but hoping for opposit…
No one was injured in any of the incidents, Malacara said. Police had not arrested anyone as of 1 p.m. Thursday and it is unknown if the incidents were related.
The final four incidents all occurred within 1¼ miles of one another. The first incident, on the 3700 block of Sovereign Drive, occurred approximately three miles southwest of the other four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Although the media loves the mass shootings because it serves their disarmament agenda, fact is 99% of all gun crime is committed by inner-city Obamanites with long rap sheets who should never have been loose to begin with.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.