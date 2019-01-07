Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Racine Police are investigating a shots fired incident that involved a vehicle crashing into a tree. 

At 4:15 a.m. Sunday, Racine Police responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Delamere Avenue, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. Callers reported hearing multiple shots fired, and then a car crash.

Officers found an unoccupied vehicle that had crashed into a tree near the intersection of 11th Street and Delamere Avenue, south of South Memorial Drive. Bullet casings were also found in the 900 and 1000 blocks of Delamere Avenue where police discovered a parked vehicle was also struck.

Police said they do not believe anyone was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

