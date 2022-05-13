Shots fired early Friday morning near Uptown; nobody called 911, police say

RACINE — A number of shots were fired just after midnight early Friday morning northeast of Uptown and southwest of Downtown, the Racine Police Department reported.

No injuries were reported, and RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said officers didn't respond to the scene until 8:30 a.m. because nobody had called 911 at the time of the shots being fired.

Multiple shell casings were found on Washington Avenue. Wilcox said in an email that the front window of a building, the BP gas station at 1130 Washington Ave., was hit by a projectile.

Officers were seen at around 9 a.m. in the area searching for evidence, with more than a dozen evidence markers being placed on the west side of the street and sidewalk.

