 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Shots fired early Friday morning near Uptown; nobody called 911, police say

  • 0
Friday shots fired

More than a dozen evidence markers sit in the street on Washington Avenue Friday morning near Uptown.

 Photo submitted by Brian Bruce
Friday shots fired

A Racine Police Department officer searches for evidence Friday morning near Uptown following a shots fired report.
Friday shots fired

Racine Police Department officers search for evidence Friday morning near Uptown following a shots fired report.

RACINE — A number of shots were fired just after midnight early Friday morning northeast of Uptown and southwest of Downtown, the Racine Police Department reported.

No injuries were reported, and RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said officers didn't respond to the scene until 8:30 a.m. because nobody had called 911 at the time of the shots being fired.

Multiple shell casings were found on Washington Avenue. Wilcox said in an email that the front window of a building, the BP gas station at 1130 Washington Ave., was hit by a projectile.

Officers were seen at around 9 a.m. in the area searching for evidence, with more than a dozen evidence markers being placed on the west side of the street and sidewalk.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas GOP leader McCarthy, other GOP leaders for testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News