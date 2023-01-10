 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shot over Snapchat: Racine teen reportedly admitted to shooting teen girl because of online post, charges filed

RACINE — A 14-year-old has been charged with attempted intentional homicide after shooting a girl multiple times in the head.

He reportedly admitted to shooting the girl in a fit of rage over a Snapchat post.

Elia K. Olson, of the 1400 block of West Lawn Avenue, Racine, was charged with felony counts of attempt first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the area of 21st Street and Memorial Drive for a shooting.

Upon arrival, the officers spoke to a girl under the age of 15 who said she had been shot in the head. She identified the person who shot her as Olson.

She said that she and Olson had walked back on an abandoned railroad track to “smoke.” They argued and Olson then made her turn off her phone. He then pulled out a gun and shot her in the head. She began to beg for her life and Olson said “you have to die” and fired more shots at her, striking her in the head 3 times. Olson then left and doubled back down the tracks to find her phone and that is when she fled.

She waived down a motorist near 21st Street who contacted the police. It was suspected that 3-4 rounds went into her head, the most serious of which being one that entered her left eye and lodged next to her carotid artery in her neck. She was taken to Ascension Hospital before being taken to Children’s Hospital by Flight for Life. She remains in a stable but serious condition.

Officers searched a residence that Olson had visited earlier in that day and found a backpack that he had been carrying. Inside was a .22 handgun with 2 magazines. Back at Olson’s home were bloody clothes and shoes.

Olson was given a $500,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

