RACINE — Racine police reported a shooting at a local sports bar and two other incidents that occurred over New Year's Eve and Day.

The shooting was reported at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday, at Game on Sports Bar, 1743 State St. During an argument, a 58-year-old man was shot in his left arm. Police said Wednesday they were still investigating.

Another shooting had occurred the day before. At 8:08 p.m. Monday, a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg near the area of Sixth Street and Memorial Drive. The victim got into an argument with an unknown party and was shot. He drove himself home and then called police.

No one was in custody for either incident, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said Wednesday.

Vehicle pursuit

At 10:18 p.m. New Year's Day, a vehicle pursuit was reported in the 2200 block of Carlisle Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the area for a suspicious vehicle.

When police arrived, the vehicle fled the area and the pursuit began. The vehicle stopped in the 2400 block of Anthony Lane where the driver fled on foot. Two passengers were arrested in the incident, but the driver was still being sought.

Police say the pursuit lasted one minute and covered one-half mile at speeds of up to 65 mph.

