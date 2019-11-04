RACINE — A man already charged with attempted homicide is facing more charges after he and his father allegedly conspired to intimidate a witness in the murder case.
Antwan A. Hand, 19, and Willie A. Hand, 38, both of Racine, are charged with felony intimidation of a witness as a party to a crime.
An arrest warrant for Willie Hand was issued Friday. Antwan A. Hand is in custody at the Racine County Jail.
According to the criminal complaint:
Antwan Hand was previously charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly firing at least seven 9mm bullets from a handgun at two 15-year-olds as they were walking on the 2500 block of 17th Street on Dec. 15, 2018. One boy was hit in the hip but was not seriously injured.
One of the victims identified Antwan Hand as the shooter from the start, while the other denied knowing who fired at them.
In subsequent statements to investigators, both victims denied that Hand was the shooter.
But a police investigator later allegedly found that Antwan’s father, Willie, had given one of the victims $100 to provide a false statement to police.
In September, the police investigator on the case received two phone calls from a blocked number. The caller identified himself as the victim who had previously said Hand was the shooter.
The victim said that he knew Hand was not the shooter and did not intend to be present for Hand’s trial.
The investigator later reportedly found that Willie Hand had given the victim $100 to make the phone call and make false statements, and was sitting next to the victim when the call was placed.
Willie Hand allegedly promised the victim additional money once Antwan Hand was released from jail.
In a call that Antwan Hand made to Willie Hand from Racine County Jail this summer the elder hand allegedly told his son, “that other thing is handled too.” Antwan hand then asked if the investigator was “on it.” This was five days before the witness made the initial false statements to the investigator.
A preliminary hearing for Antwan Hand is set for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13.
