Shooting reported on Park Avenue Sunday night
RACINE — A shooting was reported Sunday night between 9 and 10 p.m. on Park Avenue near 11th Street.

The Racine Fire Department confirmed that it responded to a shooting there but did not have any more information to release.

A witness — Nathan Lalor, of Racine, who was driving past when he saw the commotion and stopped to see what was happening — said he heard from others on the scene that they had heard gunshots. A video Lalor took at the scene showed one person on a stretcher being taken away in an ambulance with more than a dozen first responders on scene.

Video courtesy of Nathan Lalor; video contains graphic language

