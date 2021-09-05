Shooting reported on Park Avenue Sunday night

RACINE — A shooting was reported Sunday night between 9 and 10 p.m. on Park Avenue near 11th Street.
The Racine Fire Department confirmed that it responded to a shooting there but did not have any more information to release.
A witness — Nathan Lalor, of Racine, who was driving past when he saw the commotion and stopped to see what was happening — said he heard from others on the scene that they had heard gunshots. A video Lalor took at the scene showed one person on a stretcher being taken away in an ambulance with more than a dozen first responders on scene.