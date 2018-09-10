RACINE — Emotions ran high Monday as the family and friends of a man convicted of attempted homicide sobbed and held one another as he was sentenced to an additional 25 years behind bars.
In May, William M. Lockhart, 36, was found guilty by a jury of attempted second-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The charges stem from a 2016 shooting in which Lockhart shot a man he thought was cornering him and who he believed was involved in the death of his cousin.
“The only thing I was sure of was: My attacker was the same person who killed my cousin,” Lockhart said in court Monday. “I was sure I was in life-threatening danger. I knew he was going to kill me, just like my cousin.”
During the sentencing hearing, Lockhart’s mother, Marcella Allen, pleaded with the court to consider the circumstances of the shooting.
“I don’t feel like it is right for a young man to just be in prison, just sit there, because we are looking at a system that makes money off of young men,” Allen said. “This man provoked him.”
Lockhart’s stepmother, Tiwana Perry, said that Lockhart was a good person who means a lot to his family. “We need him — we want him,” Perry said. “I beg to you, please don’t take his life away from us.”
2016 shooting
On April 24, 2016, Lockhart was walking his dog near Sixth and Jones streets when Darnell L. Barker, who was sitting on a nearby porch, walked over to Lockhart to confront him about reported damage to his vehicle from the day before.
A witness in a vehicle told police she pulled up alongside the two while they argued, and that two other people with Barker followed him to where Lockhart stood.
Lockhart said he felt threatened and shot Barker in the chest one time, leaving his dog at the scene and fleeing in a vehicle eastbound on Sixth Street. Lockhart was later found, and Barker lived.
When questioned, Lockhart got emotional when police asked about an earlier incident that resulted in his cousin’s death. The complaint indicated Barker and Lockhart’s cousin may have argued, which could have resulted in Lockhart’s cousin falling off a porch. He later died from his injuries.
Second shooting incident
Lockhart was also convicted in 2004 for the same charge after he shot another man. In that incident, Lockhart said he was jumped by nearly a dozen people and only meant to shoot into the air to scare them off.
In July 2004, he was sentenced to four years in prison and 10 years extended supervision. He was released in May 2007, online records show.
Lockhart was still on probation when the 2016 shooting incident occurred. His probation was revoked, and he is scheduled to serve that sentence until December 2022.
Range of recommendations
Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich recommended 20 years incarceration and 10 years extended supervision for the attempted homicide charge, and five years incarceration and five years extended supervision for the possession of a firearm by a felon charge.
The charges would run consecutive to one another, and to Lockhart’s current probation revocation.
“Lockhart is a danger to the community,” Rich said. “I do believe this case warrants close to the maximum based upon his prior record and the seriousness of this offense.”
Scott Franklin Anderson, Lockhart’s attorney, recommended a sentence of three years incarceration for the attempted homicide charge and five years incarceration for the possession of a firearm by a felon charge.
“Mr. Barker, in Mr. Lockhart’s mind, killed his cousin,” Anderson said. “He suffered a heavy penalty already.”
At times, Lockhart became emotional as he addressed the court. “I can’t presume to ask you to show me favor, but this court has the obligation to recognize that I did not commit this crime intentionally, nor did I want any harm to come to Mr. Barker,” he said.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Emily Muller ultimately sentenced Lockhart to 20 years incarceration and 10 years extended supervision for the attempted homicide charge and five years incarceration and five years extended supervision for the possession of a firearm by a felon charge.
The charges will be served consecutive to one another and concurrent to Lockhart’s current probation revocation.
“The bottom line is: You were out there, you were out there with a gun,” Mueller said. “The problem you have with anger management is so dangerous, both to this defendant and to the public, that I think that substantial incarceration is necessary here.”
