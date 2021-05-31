 Skip to main content
Sheriff's Office: Two men allegedly found with acid, Xanax other drugs in their car; one injured two deputies
WIND LAKE — Deputies were dispatched to a report of two people that were drinking and possibly on drugs, causing a scene at about noon Saturday at B Lazy Diner, 7910 S. Loomis Road.

According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, a complainant believed the two were doing drugs in their vehicle. Deputies made contact with the vehicle at a nearby gas station.

Nicholas McNally

McNally
Donald Frasier

Frasier

Deputies identified Donald Frasier, 24, of Norway, and Nicholas McNally, 23, of West Allis. It was apparent immediately to deputies that Frasier and McNally were impaired.

During investigation, Frasier was arrested for operating while impaired, 1st offense. Later, during a search of the vehicle, deputies found what they believed to be “a strip of acid, a pill bottle containing Xanax, and Adderall, a baggie of marijuana, scale and other drug packaging items,” the release said.

McNally told a deputy the drugs were his, the release said. He was then transported to the Racine County Jail and held there without incident.

Frasier was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for further testing associated with his impaired-driving arrest, the release said.

At the hospital, Frasier became “uncooperative and started to fight with the deputies.” Two deputies sustained injuries from Frasier. Deputies tased Frasier and were able to gain his compliance, the release said.

Frasier was eventually turned over to jail staff without further incident, the news release stated.

